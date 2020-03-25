Facts

11:58 25.03.2020

Poroshenko demands that Zelensky prevent creation of advisory council on Donbas

2 min read
Poroshenko demands that Zelensky prevent creation of advisory council on Donbas

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine and leader of the party European Solidarity, has demanded that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky not create an "advisory council" with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics.

According to the European Solidarity press service, Poroshenko said his political force and society are keeping the "red lines" on Donbas settlement within their line of vision.

"Agreeing to the creation of a so-called advisory council means crossing these lines and going too far beyond them. It means acting against the national interests of Ukraine. It means legitimizing the heads of the areas of Donbas occupied by Russia and recognizing the aggressor country as a mediator and giving it a chance of getting rid of the sanctions," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko said he is convinced that, no matter who formally signs a protocol on the creation of such a council, responsibility for that will rest with Zelensky. "Therefore, I am publicly addressing him with a categorical demand to give up these plans and not to agree to the creation of 'an advisory council'," the politician said.

Poroshenko also said that "a strong immunity is needed" now "more than ever that will reliably protect the Ukrainian state organism from any attempts made by Russia to hit it."

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:27 28.02.2020
Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

18:33 12.02.2020
New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

17:12 24.01.2020
Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

15:57 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:31 18.01.2020
Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

14:07 18.01.2020
SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

13:31 28.12.2019
Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

17:19 25.12.2019
Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

18:38 10.12.2019
SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

LATEST

Derkach claims that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD