Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong, asked the Chinese government to provide Ukraine with additional assistance to combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: test systems, medical equipment and medicines are needed.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, Zelensky thanked for the medical equipment already received from China and noted the ambassador's personal assistance in this matter.

The president noted the efforts of the Chinese authorities to stabilize the spread of coronavirus. He noted the interest of Ukraine in studying the Chinese experience in combating this disease and establishing information exchange with Chinese medical specialists.

Ambassador Fan Xianrong already has experience as a diplomat in Ukraine, and took up his duties as ambassador of China to Ukraine on his birthday. Zelensky congratulated him and wished him good health.

"I want to wish you and your people good health. Today, for the whole world that is struggling with coronavirus, health is fundamentally important," said the president of Ukraine.