Facts

17:30 24.03.2020

Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

1 min read
Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong, asked the Chinese government to provide Ukraine with additional assistance to combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: test systems, medical equipment and medicines are needed.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, Zelensky thanked for the medical equipment already received from China and noted the ambassador's personal assistance in this matter.

The president noted the efforts of the Chinese authorities to stabilize the spread of coronavirus. He noted the interest of Ukraine in studying the Chinese experience in combating this disease and establishing information exchange with Chinese medical specialists.

Ambassador Fan Xianrong already has experience as a diplomat in Ukraine, and took up his duties as ambassador of China to Ukraine on his birthday. Zelensky congratulated him and wished him good health.

"I want to wish you and your people good health. Today, for the whole world that is struggling with coronavirus, health is fundamentally important," said the president of Ukraine.

Tags: #coronavirus #zelensky #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 24.03.2020
Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

14:53 24.03.2020
COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

13:50 24.03.2020
Kyiv confirms 28 coronavirus cases

Kyiv confirms 28 coronavirus cases

11:21 24.03.2020
Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

10:34 24.03.2020
Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

10:22 24.03.2020
Ukraine registers 84 COVID-19 cases

Ukraine registers 84 COVID-19 cases

09:37 24.03.2020
Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

09:34 24.03.2020
Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

19:15 23.03.2020
IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

19:15 23.03.2020
Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

LATEST

Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

Derkach invites Biden to testify in Ukrainian court via videoconference

Kyiv registers 28 COVID-19 persons, new four cases registered today – Kyiv Mayor

Ukraine, Iran coordinate algorithm on cooperation over UIA's Boeing downed near Tehran

Kyiv demands Russia treat political Ukrainian prisoner Mustafayev who has COVID-19 symptoms

Health Minister Yemets calls on MPs to vote for introduction of emergency in Ukraine because of COVID-19

Judge in MH17 trial gives Pulatov's lawyer time to prepare for hearing on June 8, grants access to case materials to lawyers for deceased passengers

SAPO registers case on possible malfeasance by Cabinet during Jan/Feb involving COVID-19 prevention

Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

No casualties reported amid three enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD