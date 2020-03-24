Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that the Ukrainian and Chinese governments agreed to share experience in successful combating of coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Wuhan doctors.
"I also want to inform you that the government has agreed on cooperation between the Ukrainian and Chinese doctors. Our doctors will get successful experience in combating coronavirus from the colleagues in Wuhan," he said in his speech to the Ukrainians on Monday.