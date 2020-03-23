Facts

19:15 23.03.2020

Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that an emergency state in the country amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be taken in the country not for taking unpopular decisions, but will be meant for protection of life and health of the Ukrainians.

"I want to personally address to some politicians. In difficult times for a country, a political hype is actually equal to looting. You say that the government will introduce a state of emergency in order to rush some unpopular decisions in a hugger-mugger way. I can only say one thing: do not judge others by yourself, by your experience and your life principles if it is possible to call them like that," he said in his address to the Ukrainians on Monday.

The president said that today any steps of the authorities were made to save life and health of the Ukrainians.

