Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes that the Cabinet of Ministers may introduce an emergency regime in a number of regions of the country on Saturday in connection with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Today we've made several important decisions. This is the introduction of an emergency regime in three more regions of Ukraine. It has been already introduced in six regions. It stands to reason that tomorrow we will have to introduce this regime in other regions, since today both Lviv and Kharkiv have, unfortunately, joined the sad statistics," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.