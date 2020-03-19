Facts

14:32 19.03.2020

Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

1 min read

 As of March 19, over 16,000 Ukrainians have returned home, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has said.

In particular, the largest number of citizens returned from Egypt – 14,475 people, according to the ministry's coronavirus page on Facebook.

Some 209 Ukrainians returned from Austria, 39 from Azerbaijan, eight from Belgium, 14 from Greece, one from Iran, 123 from Italy, 45 from China, 40 from Cyprus, 74 from Lebanon, 881 from the United Arab Emirates, 84 - from the USA, 14 - from Tanzania, 21 - from Hungary and 56 - from Croatia.

The ministry said the numbers represent those who returned to Ukraine from March 15.

The ministry earlier reported that 861 Ukrainian citizens are in quarantine abroad and 11 undergoing treatment abroad. Five Ukrainian patients have recovered and one died in Italy on March 13.

