12:40 19.03.2020

UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), taking into account latest requests from passengers, has opened the sale of tickets for charter flights from a range of cities to Kyiv.

The company said on its page in Facebook on Wednesday, March 18, that it will carry out charter flights from Amsterdam, Brussels and Tel Aviv on March 19 and from Paris, London, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, Vienna and Dubai on March 20.

According to the UIA, a single final cost of tickets, including all taxes and fees and one registered seat for a baggage of up to 23 kilograms, was set for each flight.

The check-in for the flights will be held only at the departure airports free of charge.

The tickets for the charter flights are available on the company's website.

Tags: #uia
