Facts

12:02 18.03.2020

Bolt to control price growth for services during quarantine in Ukraine, calls on other services to join initiative

2 min read
Bolt to control price growth for services during quarantine in Ukraine, calls on other services to join initiative

The Bolt taxi service (formerly Taxify) intends to control the growth of prices for its services in Ukraine during quarantine, Country Manager of the company Taras Potichny has said.

"As a resident of Kyiv and the head of Bolt Ukraine, I understand that with metro suspension, logistic collapse is coming. In order to prevent it, I recommend that we all be conscious and stay at home as long as possible. In turn, I call upon all companies involved in transportation, including taxi, with having received a phenomenal increase in demand, do not profit from this hype!" he reported on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17.

Potichny said that taxi pricing depends on the balance of supply and demand.

"If, for example, 500 people want to go from the railway station at the same time, and only 50 cars are nearby, then the price will begin to grow dynamically, stimulating more drivers to go to the zone of increased demand, which will reduce the difference between passengers and drivers, and hence the price, which then will return to the base rate. Therefore, taxi prices after metro suspension is difficult to even predict," the top manager said.

According to him, Bolt decided to control the price growth for its services and encourages other companies to join this initiative.

Tags: #bolt #coronavirus
