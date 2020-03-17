Facts

14:00 17.03.2020

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

3 min read
Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted Law No. 3219 "On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine aimed at Preventing the Occurrence and Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)."

Some 344 deputies voted for the adoption of bill No. 3219, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The law provides for the creation of a legal basis for the prompt implementation by the state of a set of urgent measures to prevent and treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in particular:

- the procurement of goods, works and services necessary for this purpose without applying the procedures provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement," a 100% prepayment for such goods, works and services, exemption from import duties and VAT on medicines, medical products and medical equipment designed to prevent the occurrence and spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), control by the Cabinet on the prices of medicines, medical supplies and socially significant products. Such standards will be temporary and will last three months.

- a set of legal norms aimed at protecting the rights of individuals and legal entities during quarantine and restrictive measures related to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), namely: the possibility of working at home for employees, government employees and employees of local governments and providing vacation by agreement; granting the right to owners to change the operating modes of bodies, institutions, enterprises, organizations, in particular, receiving and servicing individuals and legal entities with mandatory informing the population about this through websites and other communication tools; a ban on the cancellation of a certificate of registration of an internally displaced person (for the quarantine period and 30 days after its cancellation); attribution of the legal fact of quarantine introduction to force majeure circumstances; extension of terms for receiving and providing administrative and other services; a ban on the conduct of state supervision (control) of planned measures for the implementation of state supervision in the field of economic activity.

The law includes an instruction to the government to establish additional weekly wage supplements to medical and other workers directly involved in the elimination of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the amount of up to 200% of wages for the period of implementation of measures to prevent the occurrence and spread of the disease, until the completion of these activities, as well as additional payments to certain categories of workers, providing the main areas of life;

The changes also affect the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is supposed to introduce administrative responsibility for the unauthorized abandonment of the place of observation or quarantine by a person who may be infected with a coronavirus, as well as increasing criminal liability for violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases. Establishment of administrative responsibility for non-disclosure of information on public procurements carried out under this law.

So, the text of the document says that Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is interpreted in such a way that a penalty of 1,000 to 3,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens [UAH 17,000-54,000] will be imposed for violation of the rules and norms established with the aim of preventing epidemic and infectious diseases, as well as mass non-communicable diseases, arrest for a period of six months, restriction or imprisonment for three years, if such actions led or could lead to the spread of the disease. COVID-19 coronavirus will be added to the list of such diseases.

If violation of the observational rules entailed death or other serious consequences for third parties, the offender may receive a prison term of five to eight years.

Tags: #rada #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

10:41 17.03.2020
Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

10:40 17.03.2020
Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

09:28 17.03.2020
One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

18:14 16.03.2020
Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

LATEST

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Preventative measure for Handziuk's murder suspect Levin to be decided on March 17, prosecutors ask for detention – PGO

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

Cabinet instructs Health Ministry to provide temporary cessation of planned operations and hospitalizations

Zelensky about restrictions on transport services: Priority is human lives, work goes next

Large business will set up separate fund, we will long for about UAH 12-13 bln for medicine and other things

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD