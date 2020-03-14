First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has reported on the first case of a diplomat's infection with COVID-19 coronavirus in one of the countries of the world and the transition of foreign diplomatic institutions to a special regime, which provides for a remote form of work with citizens' appeals and enhanced processing of citizens' requests.

