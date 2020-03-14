Ukrainians stuck on Italian-Slovenian border to be evacuated home by special board

Some 101 citizens of Ukraine whom Slovenian border guards did not allow to enter the country from the territory of Italy will be taken to Ukraine by special board on Saturday or on Sunday, Kyryl Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said.

"I have contacted them at the president's request. It was decided that we will take them by a special board of one of the Ukrainian airliners that will fly to Italy. The place where it will fly to will be determined within a couple of hours," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The Ukrainian citizens have been informed about everything and they expect information on the place where they need to go to and from where they will be collected, Tymoshenko said.

"They will most likely be taken out tomorrow, the day after tomorrow at the latest," he said.

According to earlier reports, the Ukrainians are stuck on the border between Italy and Slovenia as the Slovenian border guards do not allow them to enter the country due to the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus