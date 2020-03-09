One serviceman KIA, five WIA, one with combat wound amid six enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted six attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), five as wounded in action (WIA), and one servicemen received a combat wound, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 8, the armed formations of Russia Federation six times violated ceasefire. Russian invaders using an anti-tank missile system shelled a truck of one of the JFO units, which was moving to the positions of Ukrainian troops. As a result of hitting of an anti-tank guided missile, one soldier was killed, another two were wounded and one was killed. In addition, during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions, three of our defenders were wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The enemy engaged Ukrainian troops with proscribed 82mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, anti-tank missile systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near Opytne, Avdiyivka, Verkhniotorestke and Khutir Vilny came under attack.