09:27 06.03.2020

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the lack of water in Crimea will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

"The issue of supplying water to the occupied Crimea is not a matter of trade with the invader, it is not a matter of some business, it is a matter of humanitarian responsibility before people who live in Crimea. Failure to supply water will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe ... We won't turn the water off at the mainline... We cannot stop giving water to Ukrainians," Shmyhal said on the air of the Right to Power program on the 1+1 television channel on Thursday evening.

