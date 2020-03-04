Facts

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has noted the lack of real results of the work of law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption.

"We carried out a series of reforms, launched the High Anti-Corruption Court, rebooted the NACP [National Agency for Corruption Prevention], returned responsibility for illegal enrichment, lifted immunity, passed the law on the accusers of corruption. How long will Ukrainian society wait for results in the most high-profile cases? We promised citizens a victory over corruption. So far, we haven't even achieve a stalemate," Zelensky said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

There are six bodies that must ensure order and justice in Ukraine, the head of state said.

"Isn't that enough, or do we need one more to finally realize the proverb, 'A child with seven nannies has only one eye?'" the president said.

