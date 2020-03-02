Health Ministry expects results of four more tests for Chinese coronavirus, all eight tests taken earlier negative – Liashko

expects results of four more tests for Chinese coronavirus, all eight tests taken earlier negative – Liashko

KYIV. March 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Health expects the results of four tests for coronavirus infection, all previously taken tests showed a negative result, said Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, chief sanitary doctor Viktor Liashko.

"Eight tests for Chinese coronavirus have been conducted, all of them are negative. Now the laboratory has begun research on four more suspicions - three from Kyiv and one from the Chernivtsi region," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Liashko said that in Kyiv, suspicion of a Chinese coronavirus was recorded among foreigners who, being in Ukraine, sought medical help.

In the Chernivtsi region, this is a man who recently returned from Italy.

On Sunday, tests of patients with suspected coronavirus from Kropyvnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk region and Kyiv also showed a negative result.