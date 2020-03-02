US Department of Defense orders next batch of Javelin weapon systems for Ukraine, partner countries

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a new contract for production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems for partner countries, including for Ukraine.

The total cost of the contract exceeds $18 million, according to a posting on the website of Pentagon.

"Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded an $18,431,215 modification (P00022) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0059. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona," Pentagon said.

The batch is meant for partners of the United States in Australia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that the estimated completion date is June 25, 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba thanked the United States for support on his Twitter page.

"I thank our friends, the USA for keeping our strategic partnership unwavering!" he said.