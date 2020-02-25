Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set a task to Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel to reduce coal and electricity imports.

"What kind of import can we talk about when the countries from which we import do not allow us to enter their markets?" the president said at the meeting of the workers of coal industry in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that import is possible exclusively regarding definite brands of coal, which are not extracted inside the country.

"Therefore, our coal, our miners, our electricity comes first," Zelensky said, adding that there is no place for coal imports in the Ukrainian coal industry.