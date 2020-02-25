Facts

14:21 25.02.2020

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

1 min read
Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set a task to Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel to reduce coal and electricity imports.

"What kind of import can we talk about when the countries from which we import do not allow us to enter their markets?" the president said at the meeting of the workers of coal industry in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that import is possible exclusively regarding definite brands of coal, which are not extracted inside the country.

"Therefore, our coal, our miners, our electricity comes first," Zelensky said, adding that there is no place for coal imports in the Ukrainian coal industry.

Tags: #zelensky #electricity #coal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 25.02.2020
Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

13:08 22.02.2020
Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

15:40 21.02.2020
Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

11:06 18.02.2020
Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

16:05 15.02.2020
Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

15:58 15.02.2020
Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

14:59 15.02.2020
Zelensky: Attempt to reach complete ceasefire in Donbas after Paris in vain, effective mechanisms needed

Zelensky: Attempt to reach complete ceasefire in Donbas after Paris in vain, effective mechanisms needed

14:57 15.02.2020
Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

14:19 15.02.2020
Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainians held in Donbas, over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars – in Crimea, Russia

Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainians held in Donbas, over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars – in Crimea, Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

LATEST

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD