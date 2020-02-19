All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

All 48 Ukrainian and 29 foreign citizens, who were registered for evacuation from Wuhan, came for departure, State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Zayats has told a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

All 48 citizens of Ukraine and 29 foreign citizens, including eight citizens of Argentina, five – of the Dominican Republic, five – of Ecuador, four – of El Salvador, two of each Kazakhstan and Costa Rica, arrived for boarding, he said.

Zayats also noted that the citizens of Kazakhstan will leave the plane when it lands in Almaty several hours after the departure from Wuhan.

The crew will also be replaced in Almaty.

A representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, whose personnel is also involved in the transportation of the evacuees to a hospital, where they will be isolated for a quarantine of 14 days, said that the flight is expected to arrive in Ukraine at 08:00 on Thursday, February 20. However, he did not specify at what airport the plane would land and where they would be accommodated during the quarantine.