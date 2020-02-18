IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose managing director Kristalina Georgieva in Munich on February 15 discussed the preparation of a new cooperation program with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, has sent a group of experts to Kyiv.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman reported that a team of several IMF experts would visit Kyiv to conduct technical discussions on policies aimed at achieving a strong growth and ensuring stability.