National Police launches inquiry into work of Ant-Corruption Action Center under appeal of MP Derkach

The National Police has entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations a case on the possible theft of international technical assistance with the participation of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

These actions were carried out at the request of MP Andriy Derkach. In a statement posted on Facebook, he claims that if the case is brought to a logical conclusion by the National Police, Chairman of the coordinating council of the Charity Fund 100% Life Dmytro Sherembey and Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) Vitaliy Shabunin may face from seven to 12 years in prison.

"In particular, they organized a scheme for embezzlement of international technical assistance through the All-Ukrainian Network of PLWH [now 100% Life Charity Fund] established by Sherembey. In 2015–2017, $142.9 million passed through PLWH-controlled structures," said Derkach.

Derkach said that there was also information that Sherembey and Shabunin lobbied the interests of the commercial companies when purchasing medical equipment and medicine.

Some of these companies are with signs of fictitiousness and with a negative business reputation," the MP said.

According to Derkach, the United States should help in the investigation of this case.

"Since the funds of the U.S. government have been used, I think that the investigation must use the opportunities of the international and legal aid in the frames of the valid agreements," the MP said.