15:34 17.02.2020

Persons with coronavirus symptoms won't be accessed on board of aircraft evacuating Ukrainians from Wuhan – Health ministry

Persons with coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed on board an aircraft evacuating Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko has said.

"There is no reason for panic, we are bringing healthy people to Ukraine," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He noted that the plane for Ukrainian citizens will fly on Tuesday, it is expected to return to Ukraine on Thursday.

To date, not a single laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus has been recorded in Ukraine.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry
