Kyiv ready for dialogue with Donbas' civilians, not with region's unrecognized leaders – Zelensky

The Ukrainian authorities are ready for a direct dialogue with civilians residing in the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but not with the people governing these territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"They try to convince us that a direct dialogue with the so-called 'local authorities' in the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is efficient. We are ready for a dialogue with civilians from those territories, but not with those who are not recognized in terms of international law, which means they cannot represent Ukraine's civilians," Zelensky said during his speech at the 56th Munich Security Conference.