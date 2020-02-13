'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

The Servant of the People faction remains still with the position not to inscribe a special status of some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Constitution of Ukraine, said party leader and first deputy head of the mentioned faction Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"Our position and position of President Volodymyr Zelensky is no to inscribe a special status to the Constitution. And both bills (the first variant and the revised one, and later recalled, amending the Constitution on decentralization) were without any special status," Korniyenko told the journalists in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Being asked if any progress with the text of new bill "On a special status of the local self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions", he said that Verkhovna Rada extended the validity of law by December 31, 2020 inclusively.

"So let's wait for an external political signal from the president," Korniyenko said.