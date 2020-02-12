Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

Ukraine has a clear plan to ensure that local elections at the end of October 2020 are held in the entire territory of the country, Andriy Yermak, the new head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Wednesday.

"There are some preconditions without implementing which this is impossible. The Ukrainian side stands ready to implement all agreements that have been reached, primarily in Paris. Secondly, we have a clear plan as to what should be done to ensure that the elections at the end of October could be held in the entire territory of Ukraine, in line with Ukrainian laws," Yermak said at a news briefing at the presidential office.

Kyiv could agree to some compromises in the course of negotiations, as long as they do not damage Ukraine's interests, he said.

Yermak said he was prepared to speak to all patriotic, sensible, and intelligent forces in the country, "with everyone who loves Ukraine and wishes it well," to explain to them "ten or twenty times" what the Steinmeier formula is about and what plan the Ukrainian administration has.

"There are no people with whom we refuse to speak today to explain our position, but these should be truly patriotic forces, truly oriented toward the interests of Ukraine," he said.