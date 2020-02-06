Facts

10:23 06.02.2020

Police detain suspects in case on arson of Radio Liberty journalist's car in Lviv

2 min read
Police detain suspects in case on arson of Radio Liberty journalist's car in Lviv

The police of Lviv region have detained the suspects in the case on the arson of a Mitsubishi Colt car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

"The police of Lviv region have detained the suspects in the case on the arson of the car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk. Searchers have been carried out. The evidence base is sufficient. The arsonist is a student, a citizen of Moldova. We are identifying who the instigator is. Security of journalists is a priority," Avakov said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Lviv region, in turn, reported on Facebook that it has identified and detained the suspect in the case.

"A native of Khmelnytsky region, who, according to the investigators, torched the car, which belonged to journalists Halyna and Vasyl Tereschuk, in Lviv, was detained in Odesa," reads the statement.

The law enforcers notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on January 30, a lawbreaker torched a Mitsubishi Colt car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk.

The incident happened between 12:00 a.m. and 12:10 a.m. on Kubiyovycha Street.

Tereschuk has been working as a correspondent of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Lviv since 2000.

Tags: #radio_liberty #arson #avakov #police #lviv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 23.01.2020
Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

12:39 18.01.2020
Ukraine, U.S. to create team to probe into alleged spying on Yovanovitch on Jan 20 – Avakov

Ukraine, U.S. to create team to probe into alleged spying on Yovanovitch on Jan 20 – Avakov

12:25 07.01.2020
Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

14:42 04.01.2020
Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

13:57 25.12.2019
Investigator from Kharkiv region sales official info, repeatedly receives money for this from Russia

Investigator from Kharkiv region sales official info, repeatedly receives money for this from Russia

15:44 21.12.2019
Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

10:04 21.12.2019
Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

12:46 14.12.2019
SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

11:01 13.12.2019
There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

11:02 10.12.2019
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

No pressure being put on 1+1 TV channel, freedom of speech not being limited

Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD