Police detain suspects in case on arson of Radio Liberty journalist's car in Lviv

The police of Lviv region have detained the suspects in the case on the arson of a Mitsubishi Colt car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

"The police of Lviv region have detained the suspects in the case on the arson of the car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk. Searchers have been carried out. The evidence base is sufficient. The arsonist is a student, a citizen of Moldova. We are identifying who the instigator is. Security of journalists is a priority," Avakov said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Lviv region, in turn, reported on Facebook that it has identified and detained the suspect in the case.

"A native of Khmelnytsky region, who, according to the investigators, torched the car, which belonged to journalists Halyna and Vasyl Tereschuk, in Lviv, was detained in Odesa," reads the statement.

The law enforcers notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on January 30, a lawbreaker torched a Mitsubishi Colt car, which belonged to journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Halyna Tereschuk.

The incident happened between 12:00 a.m. and 12:10 a.m. on Kubiyovycha Street.

Tereschuk has been working as a correspondent of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Lviv since 2000.