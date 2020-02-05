Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

A batch of test kits for the new coronavirus has arrived at the customs border of Ukraine, Director General of the Directorate for Public Health of the Health Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Skipalsky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The test kits, which have been delivered to Ukraine, are sufficient for checking 25-30 cases. Meanwhile, we have an agreement with the World Health Organization on the supply of another batch of test kits in the near future, following which this number will double or triple," he said.

Skipalsky also said that eleven suspected coronavirus cases have been disproved and two more patients were undergoing a medical examination.