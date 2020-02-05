Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that in accordance with the assignment of the head of state, it was decided to create a Ministry for the Occupied Territories.

"This will give us the opportunity to work much more effectively on issues of reintegrating Donbas and working with people who have remained in the occupied territories or moved to the territory controlled by the government and are temporarily displaced," the prime minister said at a meeting, the presidential press service said.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky, for his part, noted that work is continuing on the launch of the Ukrainian television channel, which will be broadcast on the occupied territories.

The possibility of strengthening the area of sports in the specified department is also being studied, in particular, by creating an appropriate agency.

In addition, it is planned to strengthen the agricultural block in the government. Consultations are ongoing on this issue.

Honcharuk pointed out that the work of the government over the past five months has been analyzed and personnel decisions have been made. In particular, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community Development and Territories, who will work with the regions.