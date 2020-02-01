Facts

16:59 01.02.2020

Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

2 min read
Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

Representatives of the Council of Europe have expressed their readiness for cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement authorities in the field of the implementation of the provisions of the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, ensuring the increase in the level of countering cybercrimes and investigating them.

Head of the Cybercrime Division at the Council of Europe Alexander Seger gave this information after a meeting with the leadership of the Cyber Police Division of the National Police, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has reported.

"We see that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are interested in improving the situation with the legislative settlement of the issue of collecting digital evidence. We are ready to help in this by providing appropriate advice and sharing with the Ukrainian side the best practices that have already been implemented in the legislation of many European countries," Seger said.

The Cyber Police Division presented its concept for the implementation of certain provisions of the convention, which are currently not available in Ukrainian legislation and which were supported by experts.

It is reported that cyber police, together with other executive bodies, is working with committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with European one.

"The experience of countries that have fully implemented the Budapest Convention shows that such mechanisms significantly accelerate and increase the effectiveness of the police in countering and identifying persons committing crimes, including in cyberspace," the cyber police said.

Tags: #cybercrime #council_of_europe
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 05.12.2019
U.S. Treasury Dept. Imposes sanctions on 17 individuals, 7 Russia-based cos for cybercrimes

U.S. Treasury Dept. Imposes sanctions on 17 individuals, 7 Russia-based cos for cybercrimes

13:57 27.06.2019
European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

09:16 01.03.2019
Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

11:58 28.08.2018
Ukraine asks Council of Europe to help with selection of judges for anti-corruption court

Ukraine asks Council of Europe to help with selection of judges for anti-corruption court

11:01 06.03.2018
British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

15:21 15.11.2017
Council of Europe hopes that access to archives in Ukraine will be improved

Council of Europe hopes that access to archives in Ukraine will be improved

12:43 04.12.2015
Council of Europe expects perfect job from new antic-corruption prosecutor

Council of Europe expects perfect job from new antic-corruption prosecutor

12:40 04.12.2015
Council of Europe welcomes media reforms in Ukraine

Council of Europe welcomes media reforms in Ukraine

10:53 20.04.2015
Ukraine, Council of Europe will open regional advisory centers for decentralization

Ukraine, Council of Europe will open regional advisory centers for decentralization

16:03 14.08.2013
Ukrainian accused of cybercrime in US sentenced to 40 years in prison

Ukrainian accused of cybercrime in US sentenced to 40 years in prison

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

LATEST

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD