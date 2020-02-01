Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

Representatives of the Council of Europe have expressed their readiness for cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement authorities in the field of the implementation of the provisions of the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, ensuring the increase in the level of countering cybercrimes and investigating them.

Head of the Cybercrime Division at the Council of Europe Alexander Seger gave this information after a meeting with the leadership of the Cyber Police Division of the National Police, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has reported.

"We see that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are interested in improving the situation with the legislative settlement of the issue of collecting digital evidence. We are ready to help in this by providing appropriate advice and sharing with the Ukrainian side the best practices that have already been implemented in the legislation of many European countries," Seger said.

The Cyber Police Division presented its concept for the implementation of certain provisions of the convention, which are currently not available in Ukrainian legislation and which were supported by experts.

It is reported that cyber police, together with other executive bodies, is working with committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with European one.

"The experience of countries that have fully implemented the Budapest Convention shows that such mechanisms significantly accelerate and increase the effectiveness of the police in countering and identifying persons committing crimes, including in cyberspace," the cyber police said.