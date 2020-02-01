Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

The novel coronavirus infection with a local resident of Rivne who was hospitalized after a trip to China has not been confirmed.

"It seems that the girl from the magical city of Yiwu can be safely let go home thanks to the professionalism and patience of Inna Khoronzhevska, the head of the virology laboratory of the Rivne regional laboratory center, who worked until late at night. The cause of the common cold and sore throat was an adenovirus," Head of the Rivne regional Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry Roman Safonov said on his Facebook page.

A resident of Rivne was placed in the isolation ward on January 31. After returning from China, she turned to doctors complaining of a runny nose, sore throat, cough and fever.