Facts

14:48 01.02.2020

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

1 min read
No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Ukraine has no cases of new coronavirus disease confirmed in laboratories, the Health Ministry has reported.

"At present, there is not a single laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in the country. The relevant services are in high alert," the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Saturday.

However, it is noted that the relevant services are on high alert.

In addition, Ukraine has strengthened the preparedness of the response system in connection with the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the spread of the new coronavirus an emergency.

It is also said that for now the WHO does not recommend restricting the movement of passengers and goods.

Pursuant to the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the activities of the response team to prevent the spread of the disease in Ukraine, which operates under the Health Ministry, have been transferred to the Cabinet. "An appropriate working group has been created," the ministry said.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 01.02.2020
Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

15:20 31.01.2020
Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

17:43 30.01.2020
No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

15:40 29.01.2020
Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

17:56 27.01.2020
Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

18:04 23.01.2020
Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

11:50 18.11.2019
Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

13:50 08.11.2019
Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

17:16 04.09.2019
Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

17:00 27.08.2019
Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

LATEST

Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD