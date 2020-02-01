No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Ukraine has no cases of new coronavirus disease confirmed in laboratories, the Health Ministry has reported.

"At present, there is not a single laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in the country. The relevant services are in high alert," the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Saturday.

However, it is noted that the relevant services are on high alert.

In addition, Ukraine has strengthened the preparedness of the response system in connection with the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the spread of the new coronavirus an emergency.

It is also said that for now the WHO does not recommend restricting the movement of passengers and goods.

Pursuant to the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the activities of the response team to prevent the spread of the disease in Ukraine, which operates under the Health Ministry, have been transferred to the Cabinet. "An appropriate working group has been created," the ministry said.