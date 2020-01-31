Facts

15:20 31.01.2020

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

2 min read
Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is necessary to develop a national plan of Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) control measures involving the resources of some ministries, authorities and organizations.

"Zelensky set out the task to transfer the activities of the disease spread response team, operating under the Health Ministry, to the level of the Cabinet of Ministers, creating an appropriate working group," the press service of the President's Office said on Friday.

The head of state also considers it necessary to develop a national plan of 2019-nCoV spread response measures with the involvement of the resources not only from the Health Ministry, but also from the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Education and Science Ministry, the Infrastructure Ministry and several other authorities and organizations.

Zelensky said that the situation with the spread of the Chinese virus is quite controlled and is constantly in his attention. As reported, now in Ukraine there has not been a single case of infection with the Wuhan coronavirus and there is no reason for any emergency measures.

"All necessary resources have been attracted. The authorities possess all complete information. The spreading of the new coronavirus abroad is constantly monitored, preventive measures are carried out within the country," the press service reported.

Zelensky also noted the need for disease prevention measures.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 31.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

14:03 31.01.2020
Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

14:00 31.01.2020
U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

13:35 31.01.2020
Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

12:51 31.01.2020
Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

12:47 31.01.2020
Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

17:43 30.01.2020
No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

15:40 29.01.2020
Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

11:56 29.01.2020
Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

LATEST

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

Dubinsky becomes witness in case of possible surveillance in Ukraine over Yovanovitch

PACE officially recognizes Russia as party to Minsk agreements

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Pompeo to discuss ways to develop strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S.

Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD