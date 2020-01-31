Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is necessary to develop a national plan of Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) control measures involving the resources of some ministries, authorities and organizations.

"Zelensky set out the task to transfer the activities of the disease spread response team, operating under the Health Ministry, to the level of the Cabinet of Ministers, creating an appropriate working group," the press service of the President's Office said on Friday.

The head of state also considers it necessary to develop a national plan of 2019-nCoV spread response measures with the involvement of the resources not only from the Health Ministry, but also from the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Education and Science Ministry, the Infrastructure Ministry and several other authorities and organizations.

Zelensky said that the situation with the spread of the Chinese virus is quite controlled and is constantly in his attention. As reported, now in Ukraine there has not been a single case of infection with the Wuhan coronavirus and there is no reason for any emergency measures.

"All necessary resources have been attracted. The authorities possess all complete information. The spreading of the new coronavirus abroad is constantly monitored, preventive measures are carried out within the country," the press service reported.

Zelensky also noted the need for disease prevention measures.