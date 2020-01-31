Facts

11:21 31.01.2020

PACE officially recognizes Russia as party to Minsk agreements

1 min read
PACE officially recognizes Russia as party to Minsk agreements

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution in which it called on the Russian Federation to stop military aggression against Ukraine and recognized the Russian Federation as a party to the Minsk agreements, the European Pravda publication reports.

The document claims that the Russian Federation is reinforcing the negative trends of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Including, arbitrarily uses the legislation to counter extremism to hush up opposition and criticism from civil society, impair religious freedom in the country, for example, the prohibition of Jehovah's Witnesses, establishes borders and implements the creeping annexation of the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, as well as the illegal annexation of Crimea and military aggression in eastern Ukraine.

PACE demands that Russia cease the illegal annexation of Crimea and implement all resolutions adopted in response to aggression against Ukraine.

Despite the protests of the Russian parliament members, the document was approved by an overwhelming majority: with 49 "affirmative votes" and 17 votes "against."

Tags: #pace #minsk_agreements #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:33 29.01.2020
TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

13:29 29.01.2020
Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

15:37 28.01.2020
Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

11:49 25.01.2020
Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

12:24 24.01.2020
Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

14:41 23.01.2020
Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

15:44 21.01.2020
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

14:15 18.01.2020
Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

11:38 18.01.2020
Ukrainian delegation to continue its work in PACE – Holos

Ukrainian delegation to continue its work in PACE – Holos

17:35 17.01.2020
Denisova calls for international institutions' response to violation of Ukrainian political prisoners' rights in Russia

Denisova calls for international institutions' response to violation of Ukrainian political prisoners' rights in Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pompeo to discuss ways to develop strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S.

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Pompeo to discuss ways to develop strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S.

Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD