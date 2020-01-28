Facts

17:15 28.01.2020

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

The Council of the European Union made a decision at its session in Brussels on Tuesday to add seven people to the list of persons subject to European sanctions due to "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," according to a publication in the EU's Official Journal.

These new designations come as a consequence of the organisation of Russian local elections on September 8, 2019 in the "illegally annexed" Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol in Ukraine.

Acting Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, Crimea Council of Ministers Chairman Yury Gotsanyuk, Sevastopol Legislative Assembly Chairperson between 2016 and 2019 and currently Deputy Chairperson of the Sevastopol Legislative Assembly Chairperson Yekaterina Altabayeva were among the people added to the list.

Individual sanctions include the freezing of assets of individuals and legal entities in the European Union and the ban on travel to EU countries.

These restrictive measures were introduced for the first time in March 2014 in relation to individuals and organizations, which in the European Union are regarded as "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

In addition to them, in connection with the Ukrainian situation, there are also economic sanctions affecting certain sectors of the Russian economy and restrictive measures imposed in response to the "illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol" and operating in their territories.

Tags: #crimea #eu #sanctions
Interfax-Ukraine
