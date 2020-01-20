Facts

18:04 20.01.2020

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

2 min read
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister, Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of Albania, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Edi Rama, discussed Kyiv-OSCE relations in the context of Albania's chairmanship in this organization, as well as the situation in Donbas during their meeting.

"It is very important to us that Albania has always expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thank you for that," a press service of the President's Office quotes the head of the state as saying.

The president stressed that an important factor for Ukraine was the issue of relations with the OSCE in the context of Albania's presidency in the organization.

Zelensky said that at the Normandy format meeting in Paris on December 9, 2019, the parties had agreed on several positions as regards the OSCE that would help achieve peace in Donbas. It is about the work of the Special Monitoring Mission 24/7, a mirror increase in the number of observers in Ukraine-controlled territory and occupied territory, as well as OSCE access to the areas where there was no disengagement.

"The 24/7 OSCE work throughout Donbas, including the monitoring at the Ukrainian-Russian border, is crucial. And it is imperative that conditions for the safety of observers are created there. This is an important humanitarian mission," the president stressed.

Rama agreed that such a format would help obtain more reliable surveillance data, and stressed that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission should be stepped up.

As the press service reported, the parties discussed extending the mandate of the OSCE Mission to Ukraine.

They also covered the topic of economic relations between Ukraine and Albania. In particular, the interlocutors emphasized the development of tourism industry and the trade turnover potential.

Tags: #donbas #osce #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 20.01.2020
Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

16:45 20.01.2020
Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

15:42 20.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

13:37 20.01.2020
Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

12:48 20.01.2020
OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

12:15 20.01.2020
Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

11:17 20.01.2020
Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

11:10 20.01.2020
Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

10:56 20.01.2020
Zelensky believes that Putin understands his position: Ukraine is independent country

Zelensky believes that Putin understands his position: Ukraine is independent country

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

LATEST

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

Ukrainian diplomats demand from British police to remove trident from antiterrorist guide with official apologies

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

Cabinet makes public salaries of Ukrainian government members

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

eHealth system certified for compliance with data protection system – Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD