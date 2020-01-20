Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is working over the issue of possible introduction of the double-citizenship so that the Ukrainian diaspora in the United States, for instance, could freely return to Ukraine.

"The US is our strategic partner, and we are very grateful for the support we get as they came to us at a difficult time. Our youth has a very positive attitude toward the US, and we hope that more of our young people will be able to get a great education at American universities, which are among the best in the world. We are happy for people to go and gather experience, but we also want our diaspora in the US to be free to return, so we are working on a double-citizenship reform," he said in an interview with the ezine Newsweek.