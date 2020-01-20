Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine will try to reach out to its Normandy Format counterparts France, Germany, and Russia in the wake of the worsening situation in Donbas and the fact that territories not controlled by Kyiv are not complying with the Minsk Agreements, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"As concerns the Minsk process and the shelling, we are certainly concerned about this. We have discussed it with the new OSCE chairperson-in-office to see what this actually means on the whole. Does this mean the complete disruption of the process or just a coincidence of numerous factors that have led to the intensification of shelling," Prystaiko said at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Albanian Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Edi Rama in Kyiv on Monday.

"What we should do right now, and you've heard this from the Albanian prime minister, is reinforce the OSCE mission, which concerns their mandate, their round-the-clock presence, and technical support to record these instances and demand compliance," he said.

Ukraine will respond to these shelling incidents by trying to reach out immediately to its Normandy format counterparts, Prystaiko said. "Because, indeed, we see just like you do that the agreements don't work," he said.