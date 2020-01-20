Facts

12:48 20.01.2020

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

1 min read
OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

The OSCE will do its utmost to enable comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister of Albania for Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama has said.

The OSCE will do its utmost to guarantee comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in Donbas as it is very important to the civilians, he said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko on Monday, adding that the fact that victims among the civilians are still being registered was absolutely unacceptable.

The OSCE "will strongly encourage the full implementation of the Minsk agreements supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and also the process of the Normandy Format," he said.

Rama also said that a lot of time will be required to discuss agreements, contracts, formulas, however the lives of people and the problems faced by the residents of the districts seized by the conflict are of major importance.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said that the restoration of a high-level dialogue and the Normandy Summit in Paris were important steps towards the settlement of the conflict in Donbas. He added that a lot of steps are yet to be taken towards sustainable peace.

Tags: #donbas #osce #edi_rama
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 20.01.2020
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

17:10 20.01.2020
Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

16:52 15.01.2020
Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

15:40 15.01.2020
Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:36 07.01.2020
Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

11:41 07.01.2020
President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

13:20 04.01.2020
Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

17:42 03.01.2020
Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

Zelensky believes that Putin understands his position: Ukraine is independent country

Ukrainian diplomats demand from British police to remove trident from antiterrorist guide with official apologies

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD