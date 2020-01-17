Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has told law- enforcement agencies to find out who made recordings of conversations during a meeting between Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, ministers and representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine, the presidential Office's press service said.

"I demand that in two weeks, as soon as possible, we'll receive information on those who were making the records ... Find those who did it and take actions," Zelensky said.