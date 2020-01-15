Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 10 times on January 14. Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Novotroyitske, Nevelske, Shyrokyne, Luhanske, Orikhove, Krymske, and Novoluhanske came under attacks.