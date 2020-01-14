Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak took part in the meetings of the NATO Military Committee at the level of chiefs of general staffs on Tuesday, January 14, the General Staff reported on its Facebook page.

"Chief of the General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan_Khomchak participated in the meetings of the NATO 182nd Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session in a format with the operational partners of the NATO Resolute Support Mission (Afghanistan) in Brussels, Belgium, on January 14," it said.

Also, during his visit to NATO Headquarters, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak met with the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the United Kingdom and Romania and the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Lithuania and Poland.

"It was about deepening the military dialogue between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the armies of NATO member states, as well as discussing current aspects of military cooperation," the General Staff added.

The day before, the Chief of General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, where he met with NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Sir James Everard (UK).