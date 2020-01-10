Facts

14:54 10.01.2020

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has discussed with ambassadors of Canada, Britain and Sweden the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Iran.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza, the United Kingdom - Melinda Simmons and the Kingdom of Sweden - Tobias Thyberg. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation regarding the investigation of the Boeing 737 flight PS 752 crash in Iran," it says.

Danilov assured that the group of Ukrainian experts is actively working at the crash site and receive operational reports hourly.

"Our main task is to find out why this happened," the NSDC Secretary noted.

In their turn, the ambassadors expressed their condolences regarding the disaster and assured of their readiness to provide all necessary assistance to Ukraine during the investigation.

