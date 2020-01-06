About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants controlling certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), ex-Ombudswoman Valeria Lutkovska said.

"We freed people, and it seems to me that this is very important. From January 16, I need to continue working, because we still have a large number of people who are illegally detained in the territory of the ORLDO. This is about 300 people. We have documents on 101 people confirming their illegal detention, and we have information from relatives on about 200 people, but there are no documents," Lutkovska said in the air of Ukrainian Radio on Friday.

She advised not to separate the military and civilian during the exchange of prisoners. "From the point of view of human rights, it is necessary to protect all," said Lutkovska.

As reported, on December 29, in the course of an exchange of captives between the Ukrainian authorities and the ORDLO, 81 Ukrainians were freed.