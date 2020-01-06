Facts

15:03 06.01.2020

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

1 min read
About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants controlling certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), ex-Ombudswoman Valeria Lutkovska said.

"We freed people, and it seems to me that this is very important. From January 16, I need to continue working, because we still have a large number of people who are illegally detained in the territory of the ORLDO. This is about 300 people. We have documents on 101 people confirming their illegal detention, and we have information from relatives on about 200 people, but there are no documents," Lutkovska said in the air of Ukrainian Radio on Friday.

She advised not to separate the military and civilian during the exchange of prisoners. "From the point of view of human rights, it is necessary to protect all," said Lutkovska.

As reported, on December 29, in the course of an exchange of captives between the Ukrainian authorities and the ORDLO, 81 Ukrainians were freed.

Tags: #humanitarian #lutkovska #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 23.12.2019
TCG agrees terms of mutual release of captives before year end during video linkup – Olifer

TCG agrees terms of mutual release of captives before year end during video linkup – Olifer

14:22 14.12.2019
TCG on Wed to announce ceasefire date, coordinate new disengagement sites in Donbas, verify captive swap lists – Prystaiko

TCG on Wed to announce ceasefire date, coordinate new disengagement sites in Donbas, verify captive swap lists – Prystaiko

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

18:07 10.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

13:54 10.12.2019
Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

10:35 10.12.2019
Zelensky calls border provisions of Minsk Agreements loss for Ukraine

Zelensky calls border provisions of Minsk Agreements loss for Ukraine

11:56 27.11.2019
Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

15:53 13.11.2019
Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

13:38 13.11.2019
Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

09:39 13.11.2019
Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

Chumak introduces prosecutors of Rivne and Ternopil regions

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

LATEST

Kyiv, Washington continue negotiations on military assistance to Ukraine - former U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv

Merkel to visit Russia on Jan 11 at Putin's invitation

Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

Ukraine concerned about escalation of situation in Middle East after attacks in Iraq – Foreign Ministry

Chumak introduces prosecutors of Rivne and Ternopil regions

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD