Facts

10:48 03.01.2020

Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

1 min read
Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has launched new free service in a test mode.

According to a posting on the government's website, the cash register software "pRROsto" would allow users to create, sign, send and issue receipts as prescribed in legislation, open and close changes, see data and other things. The software is not exclusive. It has open interface, which would allow designers to offer businessmen to use alternative software for own needs.

All are invited to test the new software. The registration started on January 1 on prrosto.kmu.gov.ua and will last until January 9.

"The application will be available for testing on all smartphones and tablets with Android and iOS operating systems. After testing and taking into account the wishes of users, the application will be improved for future use," the authority said.

Tags: #online #service #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:38 26.11.2019
IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

13:00 29.10.2019
President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

17:42 06.08.2019
Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

10:53 02.08.2019
Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

12:31 01.08.2019
July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

11:08 01.08.2019
Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

22:37 21.07.2019
Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

19:11 21.07.2019
Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

17:55 21.07.2019
Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

LATEST

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Kuleba opposes 'turbo regime' in SBU reform

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine due to situation in Iraq – U.S. Department of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD