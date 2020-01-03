Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has launched new free service in a test mode.

According to a posting on the government's website, the cash register software "pRROsto" would allow users to create, sign, send and issue receipts as prescribed in legislation, open and close changes, see data and other things. The software is not exclusive. It has open interface, which would allow designers to offer businessmen to use alternative software for own needs.

All are invited to test the new software. The registration started on January 1 on prrosto.kmu.gov.ua and will last until January 9.

"The application will be available for testing on all smartphones and tablets with Android and iOS operating systems. After testing and taking into account the wishes of users, the application will be improved for future use," the authority said.