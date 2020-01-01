Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Operation Forces Headquarters (JFO) has reported.

"On December 31, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire five times. The enemy fired on the positions of our units using armored personnel carriers, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms... There were no casualties among enemy shelling," the JFO Headquarters said in a statement on its official page in the Facebook social network on Wednesday morning.

"From the beginning of this day, the Russian occupation forces have not shown any fire activity. No casualties reported," JFO HQ said.