Facts

11:41 01.01.2020

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Operation Forces Headquarters (JFO) has reported.

"On December 31, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire five times. The enemy fired on the positions of our units using armored personnel carriers, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms... There were no casualties among enemy shelling," the JFO Headquarters said in a statement on its official page in the Facebook social network on Wednesday morning.

"From the beginning of this day, the Russian occupation forces have not shown any fire activity. No casualties reported," JFO HQ said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 30.12.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

10:30 26.12.2019
No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:04 23.12.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:42 19.12.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:55 16.12.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:36 11.12.2019
JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

10:19 10.12.2019
Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

10:23 06.12.2019
Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

LATEST

Parliamentary immunity not in effect anymore in Ukraine

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Naftogaz, Gazprom sign 5-year gas transit contract on 'pump or pay' principle – Naftogaz executive officer

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

President sends to Rada new improved bill on amendments to Constitution on power decentralization

Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD