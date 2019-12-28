Zelensky signs Election Code

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an Election Code.

"On December 27, 2019, [the document] returned with the president's s signature," reads a report on the parliament's website.

Prior to this, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed the document and submitted it to the president.

On December 19, Rada accepted all 17 proposals of Zelensky to the Election Code. A total of 330 MPs voted for respective decree No. 0978 in the second reading at its meeting on Thursday.