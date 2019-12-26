Facts

15:09 26.12.2019

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

The Institute of the Prosecutor's General of Ukraine ceases to function in 2019, and the Office of the Prosecutor General starts functioning on January 2, 2020, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

"We [the Office of the Prosecutor General] begin our work on January 2. From that moment the Prosecutor General's Office will no longer exist as an institution," Riaboshapka said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, out of 2,500 employees of the PGO, after passing the certification and updating the structure, 1,500 prosecutors remain. "A thousand employees of prosecutor's office and prosecutors are those positions that have been reduced."

From January 20, as the Prosecutor General said, there will be an additional recruitment for vacant posts, of which there are more than 200.

According to him, the procedure for hiring personnel will be the same as for re-certification.

"Until September 2020, the recertification of all prosecutors in Ukraine will be completed," Riaboshapka said, adding that the renewal of the staff of the prosecution authorities will be completed this way.

Tags: #riaboshapka #pgo
Завантаження...
