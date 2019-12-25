Ukrainian PM, Rada Chairman congratulate their compatriots on Christmas

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov have congratulated their compatriots celebrating Christmas on December 25.

"Let love and harmony come to every home ... We can have different views, but we must be united for universal consent, because we have one Ukraine. Therefore, I wish you joy and real comfort to prevail in your family today and any other day," Honcharuk said in a video address posted on social networks.

In turn, Razumkov called on Ukrainians "to support each other, to believe in the goodness and success of loved ones." He wished good health, peace and harmony to compatriots.