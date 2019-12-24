Facts

09:54 24.12.2019

Vitrenko: Working option of European mediator between Gazprom, Ukraine's GTS operator fails due to mediator's refusal

The working option, which was considered during the Ukraine-Russia-EU tripartite gas negotiations in Berlin on December 19, was the one when there would be a European company between Gazprom and the Ukrainian GTS operator that would receive gas on the Ukraine-Russia border, Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Unfortunately, this could not be achieved, as this European company has now refused," he said on the air of Hromadske TV.

"But we expect that many European companies that previously received gas from Gazprom in Slovakia, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, will receive gas on the Ukraine-Russia border and will then be able to sell this gas, in particular, in Ukraine at a price that is lower than the European price plus the cost of transportation from Europe to Ukraine," Vitrenko added.

He declined to comment on the reliability of information from Ukrainian media that a number of companies had already reached some kind of agreement with Gazprom on direct gas supplies to Ukraine.

"It's hard to say something: Naftogaz does not participate in such negotiations," Vitrenko explained.

