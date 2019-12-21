Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy will continue to seek compensation from the Russian Federation in international arbitration for Crimean assets lost over the annexation of Crimea by Russia, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Regarding the arbitration on assets in Crimea, which belong to the Naftogaz group... They are not mentioned in any way in this protocol. This is a separate case. Its side is the state of the Russian Federation, which bearing responsibility on this claim. And the protocol does not mention it," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.