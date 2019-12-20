EU allocates additional EUR 8 mln for vulnerable people affected by Donbas conflict

The European Commission has allocated additional EUR 8 million for the vulnerable people in Ukraine affected by the ongoing conflict in Donbas.

"More than five years of ongoing conflict have exhausted people's ability to take care of their basic needs. The EU is continuing to help the most vulnerable people on both sides of the contact line. This funding will help them withstand the harsh winter conditions," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a statement posted on the website of the European Commission on Friday.

With the new funding, the EU will support conflict-affected civilians in non-government and government controlled areas, primarily those living along the line of contact, with heating during the harsh winter, as well as access to water.

"It [the financing] will also help repair healthcare facilities and schools damaged during the hostilities, facilitate access to healthcare services and supply medical equipment and medicines," reads the statement.

Thus, the amount of EU humanitarian allocation to Ukraine in 2019 reached EUR 23 million.